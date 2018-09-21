United Kingdom (UK) public-safety agencies will be able to use the Airwave TETRA network through at least 2022 and Motorola Solutions-provided broadband services at least through 2024 on the new Emergency Services Network (ESN) system, according to separate statements issued today by the Home Office and Motorola Solutions.

First-responder agencies will begin to use the ESN next year, as the Home Office pursues its new plan for the much-delayed public-safety broadband network, which now will be deployed “in phases,” according to a Home Office announcement.

“The department today announces it has set a new strategic direction for the Emergency Services Network (ESN) following an in-depth review,” according to the announcement on the Home Office web site. “The decision secures the future of ESN, which will save the public purse £200 million a year, once it has fully replaced the original radio-based network, Airwave.

“The new incremental approach means police, fire and rescue services, ambulance services and other users will be able to use data services over the network from early next year, with voice capabilities following soon after.

It will also leave the emergency services free to test and choose which ESN products they want as and when they become available, rather than having to wait for the network to be fully implemented.”

Probably the most-watched of the ESN products will be push-to-talk capability on smartphones, according to the Home Office. Originally, this push-to-talk functionality was expected to replace the need for TETRA radios on the Airwave network, which was supposed to be retired at the end of 2019.

However, ESN deployment delays—the public-safety broadband system was supposed to be operational in 2016 under the original proposal—made it clear that the Motorola Solutions-owned Airwave network would be needed for mission-critical voice communications beyond 2019.

Motorola Solutions said that the Home Office has agreed to extend the Airwave contract by at least an additional three years to the end of 2022.

“The Airwave agreement, which is expected to be completed later in the year, will extend the network on substantially similar terms for three additional years to Dec. 31, 2022, with the option to be further extended,” according to a Motorola Solutions press release. “The company will also upgrade this critical public-safety network to ensure the requirements of public-safety users continue to be met.”

In May, Motorola Solutions CEO Greg Brown said that company officials believed that the Airwave contract would be extended by “five years or more.”

UK officials have stated that public-safety agencies would not be required to abandon the Airwave by a specific deadline, and the revamped plan for the network will feature a phased-deployment approach that has not been detailed.

With this in mind, the Motorola Solution ESN agreement will be extended by 30 months, through the end of 2024. During that time, Motorola Solutions will implement on the ESN “a 3GPP standards-based push-to-talk (PTT) software solution” from Kodiak Networks, which Motorola Solutions purchased last year.