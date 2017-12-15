More About:
Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu wants to opt out of FirstNet; Executive Councilor Kenney disagrees
‘They could have raped me or killed me.’ Faulty radios put prison officers in danger
If terrorists hit Dallas, would first-responder radios be ready?
I used to track cell-phone-location information for prosecutors. Why defense attorneys need better technical resources.
AT&T: We’ll use the FirstNet win to tap into IoT, smart cities and other markets
AT&T official touts FirstNet network as deadline looms for states
How much does AT&T stand to gain from FirstNet?
FCC repeals net-neutrality rules
147,000 calls to Gaston 911: ‘No two calls are the same’
How to begin to craft policies around the Internet of Things
Qualcomm EVP: Mass adoption of 5G in 2020
As net-neutrality repeal looms, Boulder takes a closer look at city-owned broadband
How email-open tracking quietly took over the Web
Banks build line of defense for doomsday cyberattack
San Diego to cover half of the city with intelligent streetlights
How states and cities can secure the Internet of Things
Facebook’s new Captcha Test: ‘Upload a Clear Photo of Your Face’
Like Y2K, the net-neutrality crisis is way overhyped
The vital role of social media in the eye of the storm
Public Safety Advocate: New Hampshire opt-out issues!
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
BAYRICS General Manager Barry Fraser explains support for California opt-in to FirstNet
Half a century later—an alternative to TTY
Honeywell survey shows low adoption of industrial cybersecurity measures
Colorado county selects NICE Inform for new consolidated 911 center
Motorola Solutions enhances safety and efficiency at German airport
Verizon: Technology leadership and innovation
Sonim raises $37 million in capital to extend leadership in ultra-rugged phones