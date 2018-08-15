More About:
Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
UK Home Office makes progress toward new ESN product and service timeline
Statewide 911 system outage blamed on third-party vendor
Boston Police Department plans body-camera expansion
Sprint and LG say they’re building the first U.S. 5G smartphone
Two 11-year-olds changed election results on a replica Florida state election website in less than 15 minutes
Here’s what security researchers want policymakers to know about the Internet of Things
Big tech is still violating your privacy
Las Vegas wants to find problems with its ‘smart city’ systems faster
Verizon: 5G will enable a one-to-one, personalized experience, making up for past mobile sins
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Public input needed: New NFPA draft standard on emergency-service two-way radios
‘When seconds count’: Maryland’s statewide EMS communications system to benefit from major technology upgrade
Harris to supply Orange County, Va., with state-of-the-art public-safety solution
Parkland shooting prompts school deployment
Shulman Rogers filing STA requests at no charge for California public-safety agencies affected by fires
Founders Fund joins Carbyne’s $15 million Series B round to provide life-saving emergency-response ecosystem
AT&T makes special Samsung Galaxy Note 9 offer to FirstNet customers
AT&T completes acquisition of AppNexus
PCTEL reports $21.6 million in second-quarter revenue