Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

UK Home Office makes progress toward new ESN product and service timeline

Statewide 911 system outage blamed on third-party vendor

Boston Police Department plans body-camera expansion

Sprint and LG say they’re building the first U.S. 5G smartphone

Two 11-year-olds changed election results on a replica Florida state election website in less than 15 minutes

Here’s what security researchers want policymakers to know about the Internet of Things

Big tech is still violating your privacy

Las Vegas wants to find problems with its ‘smart city’ systems faster

Verizon: 5G will enable a one-to-one, personalized experience, making up for past mobile sins

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

Public input needed: New NFPA draft standard on emergency-service two-way radios

‘When seconds count’: Maryland’s statewide EMS communications system to benefit from major technology upgrade

Harris to supply Orange County, Va., with state-of-the-art public-safety solution

Parkland shooting prompts school deployment

Shulman Rogers filing STA requests at no charge for California public-safety agencies affected by fires

Founders Fund joins Carbyne’s $15 million Series B round to provide life-saving emergency-response ecosystem

AT&T makes special Samsung Galaxy Note 9 offer to FirstNet customers

AT&T completes acquisition of AppNexus

PCTEL reports $21.6 million in second-quarter revenue

 