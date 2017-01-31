More About:
Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
UK’s public-safety LTE system likely facing delays to permit December 2019 transition to mission-critical voice, report says
Trump’s executive order on regulations doesn’t affect independent agencies
Computer outage grounds Delta flights in the U.S.
United Airlines resumes flights after temporary ground order related to IT issues
‘I’m not going to do it.’ Police aren’t eager to help Trump enforce immigration laws
FCC incentive-auction bids total more than $18.71 billion after 19 rounds
FCC outlines post-incentive auction transition
Illinois faces $700 million in interest payments on $15 billion of unpaid bills, adding to budget stalemate
Gasparino: A CNN spinoff could be a caveat in AT&T-Time Warner deal
Samsung’s Note 7 apology was full, humble and nerdy
Why Trump’s executive order on sanctuary cities is unconstitutional
California could cut off feds in response to Trump threats
California considers becoming a sanctuary state
Sen. Klobuchar calls for scrutiny of reported Verizon-Charter merger
In a Verizon-Charter deal, analysts see a massive pile of debt
Does Verizon want to buy Charter or block AT&T-Time Warner?
Public Safety Advocate: FirstNet, LTE and the future
Trump’s visa plan leaks: American techies first
‘I cannot focus on code’: Tech employees reeling after immigration order
Why people are deleting Uber from their phones after Trump’s executive order
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Presidential memorandum regarding the organization of the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council
Presidential executive order on reducing regulation and controlling regulatory costs
FCC Chairman Pai forms Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee
FirstNet blog: Testing coverage reliability
Virginia county chooses Federal Engineering as radio consultant