Vicki Lee, vice president of The Public Safety Network, updates the progress of public-safety LTE initiatives in countries throughout the world and provides insights about governments’ desire to transition first-responder communications from capital-intensive initiatives to an operational-expense models that leverage cloud technologies. Lee spoke with IWCE’s Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during IWCE’s Internet of Things Saving Lives event at IoT World 2018 in Santa Clara, Calif.