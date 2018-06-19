Urgent Communications
CritComm Insights: Ken Rehbehn highlights global progress of public-safety LTE, MCPTT

Urgent Communications Jun 19, 2018
Jun 19, 2018
The Urgent Communications Podcast

Ken Rehbehn, founder and principal analyst at CritComm Insights, provides an update on public-safety  LTE initiatives in the United Kingdom, South Korea and Europe, based on insights gathered during recent travels, culminating with last week's Mission Critical Technologies event in London. Rehbehn also examines plans for many public-safety LTE systems to use LMR technologies to address off-network voice communications during this conversation with IWCE's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson. 


