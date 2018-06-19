CritComm Insights: Ken Rehbehn highlights global progress of public-safety LTE, MCPTT

Ken Rehbehn, founder and principal analyst at CritComm Insights, provides an update on public-safety LTE initiatives in the United Kingdom, South Korea and Europe, based on insights gathered during recent travels, culminating with last week's Mission Critical Technologies event in London. Rehbehn also examines plans for many public-safety LTE systems to use LMR technologies to address off-network voice communications during this conversation with IWCE's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson.