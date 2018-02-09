Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Apple’s iPhone is NYPD’s latest crime-fighting equipment

The long wait to get your smartphones to tune into FM may be ending

Lawmakers calling on FCC to let prisons jam cellular signals

Prison chiefs head to Washington to talk cell phones in jails

Justice Department charges 36 alleged scammers for $530 million cyber-fraud scheme

Updated: Kansas county target of cyberattack

AT&T fiber and fixed wireless expanded in four states, fiber now available to 7 million locations

Senate budget deal includes $20 billion for infrastructure projects, including broadband

Republican senators want to bar U.S. government from using ZTE, Huawei devices

The clever ways your phone can spy on you, even when you tell it not to

Qualcomm, Nokia test 5G in the 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz bands

Columbus, Ohio, issues RFP for operating system to run its smart-city systems

Viewpoint: How to make Atlanta thrive as a smart city

Public Safety Advocate: Too much technology too fast?

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

Sprint to reinvest effort in federal and public-sector market

VIAVI Solutions to pay $455 million cash for Cobham’s test-and-measurement division

Zebra Technologies participates in House hearing on IoT advancement in manufacturing

Hurricane Maria communications status report for Feb. 7

Honeywell introduces Connected Plant Asset Performance Insight

 