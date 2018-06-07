Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Drone saves man’s life from Kilauea volcano disaster in Hawaii
Harvard study estimates that thousands died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Maria
New Puerto Rico data shows deaths increased by 1,400 after Hurricane Maria
Cellphone surveillance detected near the White House
Experts and industry worry the U.S. is rudderless on the vital issue of cybersecurity
Fire technology: The future of wearable technology
Monitoring fire-truck health in real time
In New Orleans, using administrative data to save lives
Facebook gave data access to Chinese firm flagged by U.S. intelligence
Not so fast: Wireless industry urges FCC to move carefully in restricting access to Chinese equipment
Trump campaign manager calls for a single, privatized 5G network
The genius of GDPR is that it forces companies to police each other
Video: Uber’s new security feature connects you directly with police in an emergency
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Statement of FCC Commission Mignon Clyburn about key decisions during her tenure
NTIA: New data show substantial gains and evolution in Internet use
JVCKENWOOD introduces new NX-P500 digital portable
Polaris Networks joins Nemergent Solutions to deliver world-class mission-critical communication services for first responders
State of Utah awards NG911 contract to Federal Engineering
George Rice joins Redflash Group consulting firm