Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Drone saves man’s life from Kilauea volcano disaster in Hawaii

Harvard study estimates that thousands died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Maria

New Puerto Rico data shows deaths increased by 1,400 after Hurricane Maria

Cellphone surveillance detected near the White House

Experts and industry worry the U.S. is rudderless on the vital issue of cybersecurity

Fire technology: The future of wearable technology

Monitoring fire-truck health in real time

In New Orleans, using administrative data to save lives

Facebook gave data access to Chinese firm flagged by U.S. intelligence

Not so fast: Wireless industry urges FCC to move carefully in restricting access to Chinese equipment

Trump campaign manager calls for a single, privatized 5G network

The genius of GDPR is that it forces companies to police each other

Video: Uber’s new security feature connects you directly with police in an emergency

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

Statement of FCC Commission Mignon Clyburn about key decisions during her tenure

NTIA: New data show substantial gains and evolution in Internet use

JVCKENWOOD introduces new NX-P500 digital portable

Polaris Networks joins Nemergent Solutions to deliver world-class mission-critical communication services for first responders

State of Utah awards NG911 contract to Federal Engineering

George Rice joins Redflash Group consulting firm

 