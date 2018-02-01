Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Ford files a patent for an autonomous police car that can issue tickets
Hawaii’s false missile alert sent by a worker who thought an attack was imminent, FCC says
The communications crisis in Puerto Rico
FCC tightens emergency-alert messaging
FCC approves enhanced geo-targeting for emergency alerts
Baltimore rolls out smart trash cans
AT&T CEO: FirstNet, millimeter-wave spectrum will bring ‘quantum leap’
Telecom policymaking a piecemeal effort, House Commerce Chairman Walden predicts
DuPage County official expects FirstNet to be invaluable to first responders
State of the States 2018: Broadband, cybersecurity surface as priorities
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC presentation on preliminary report about Hawaii false emergency alert
FCC announces tentative agenda for February open meeting
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai blog: Innovation month at the FCC
Hurricane Maria communications status report for Jan. 31
Verizon partners with New York state to deploy high-speed broadband to 15,500 rural households
Verizon boosts network capacity by 500% in Minneapolis/St. Paul for football fandom
Polaris Wireless signs multiyear extension with the Alaska Wireless Network for delivery of an FCC-compliant wireless location solution