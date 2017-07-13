More About:
Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
LTE MCPTT direct-mode conundrum: Does the UK have the answer?
FBI didn’t need warrant for stingray in attempted murder case, DOJ says
New Illinois law raises 911 fees, lets AT&T end traditional landline service with FCC approval
U.S. officials say Russian government hackers have penetrated energy and nuclear company business networks
University of Washington researchers unveil battery-free cellphone that runs on radio and light energy
Alarm at switch to untested UK emergency services network
Millions of Verizon customer records exposed in security lapse
Defibrillator-carrying drones could save lives, research suggests
Networked Infrastructureless Cooperation for Emergency Response (NICER): Communications in times of crisis
999 in UK: World’s oldest emergency service turns 80 years old
This notorious data-stealing malware has suddenly burst back to life
All new Volvo cars to be electric or hybrid in 2019
This bolt-on retrofit kit turns certain cars into self-driving vehicles
Lawmakers aim to restrict use of lowest-price contracts
NYPD officer ‘assassinated’ while sitting in a police vehicle, officials say
Facebook drone quietly completes test flight in Arizona
Verizon rumored to by eyeing purchase of Disney
Goodbye Windows phone: What comes next for Microsoft in mobile?
Verizon launches industry’s first LTE Category M1 (CAT M1) network for IoT
Public Safety Advocate: Location services, when?
Why do we need FirstNet, if we have NG911?
Who will win the IoT platform wars?
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC sets July 17 deadline for comments in FirstNet opt-out proceeding
Applications for Stage 2a of 911 Location Technologies Test Bed due on July 21
FCC revises and clarifies certain wireless-microphone rules
FCC unlocks new airwaves for vehicular radar use
Philadelphia selects Mission Critical Partners to provide 911 management and consulting services
Avanti leads consortium to integrate satellite communications into 5G networks