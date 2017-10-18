Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Understaffed and overwhelmed, rescuers had to make life-and-death decisions as wildfires raged

Desperate calls to save those trapped by fire, but emergency-alert system failed many

T-Mobile, Sprint may be getting close to a merger

T-Mobile, Sprint deal likely opposed by Justice Department staff: sources

With states on deadline, will ethics concerns slow federalization of first-responder networks?

Is former ALEA executive running afoul of revolving-door statute?

DHS nominee would be agency’s first homegrown cyber leader

Severe flaw in WPA2 protocol leaves Wi-Fi open to eavesdropping

Creating a ‘priority lane’ for critical 5G network traffic

Creepy broadcasts warning of ‘violent times’ interrupt TV stations in California

These new earbuds from Google can translate 40 languages in real time

Smart cities are boring. Give us responsive cities.

Clinton calls for Act of War classification for cyberattacks

Project Loon heads to hurricane-battered Puerto Rico

Passenger Drone lives up to its name with manned flight

AT&T VP: 5G is not a ‘magical, singular event’

Verizon sees mobile 5G in late 2019; one-third through its virtualization efforts

Mystery of sonic weapons attack at U.S. embassy in Cuba deepens

Tillerson says U.S. may shut down embassy in Cuba over sonic attacks

Public Safety Advocate: Will FirstNet be the OnlyNet?

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC issues fine for dangerous interference with NYPD radio system

FCC releases agenda for Oct. 24 commission meeting

Lauttamus acquires Interstate Communications

Cambium Networks announces new wireless-broadband solutions to extend connectivity

Anritsu introduce CPRI BBU emulation capability for Network Master Pro MT1000A

Gwinnett County, Ga., select Federal Engineering for public-safety IT consulting services

 