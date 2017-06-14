Sonim: Jose Oscar Fajardo and Bob Escalle discuss mission-critical-voice research projects in Atlantic City, Fairfax County

Nemergent CEO Jose Oscar Fajardo, left, and Bob Escalle, Sonim Technologies' vice president for the public-safety market segment, discuss plans to explore the performance of mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) over LTE as part of a research project being funded by a federal grant of almost $1.4 million from the Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) program. Sonim Technologies is the grant recipient, and Nemergent will provide the MCPTT platform that will be tested in Atlantic City, N.J., and Fairfax County, Va.