Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Regulatory uncertainty overshadows T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint
An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge
T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating U.S. on fast 5G wireless, but our Sprint deal can change that
Is a T-Mobile merger the last best hope for Sprint to survive?
Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same
Motorola Solutions snaps up $261 million extension in Australia
FCC: New York ‘deceiving consumers’ over 911 taxes
More wireless broadband coverage coming to San Jose via light poles
Artificial intelligence to aid emergency dispatchers in Europe
Communications drones promise to provide additional coverage, capacity to first responders throughout the world
U.S. Department of Justice and AT&T offer closing arguments in Time Warner antitrust case
The Pentagon is working on radio-wave weapon that stops a speeding car in its tracks
Police take down the world’s large DDoS-for-hire service
Over a million vulnerable fiber routers can be easily hacked
Samsung more than doubles storage of Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus
The Nokia approach: Why ‘security by design’ is a must
Virtual radar could reduce permitting delays
EE UK boosts 4G mobile coverage in Scotland with 90 new masts
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
3GPP approves additional requirements for an enhanced Public Warning System (ePWS)
FirstNet blog: Recap of 3GPP plenary meetings in Chennai, India
T-Mobile and Sprint to combine, accelerating 5G innovation and increasing competition
Bipartisan bill to promote precision agriculture, rural broadband passes Senate Commerce Committee
AT&T and CitySwitch sign deal for building and leasing new cell towers beginning in 2018
Declaration Networks Group (DNG), Microsoft announce rural-broadband agreement in Virginia and Maryland
Washoe County, Nev., awards Federal Engineering with LMR consulting contract