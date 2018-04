Cobham Viavi Solutions: Mission Test System

Viavi Solutions, formerly Aeroflex, announces our Mission Test System. This system allows you to run a quick operational check on your radio to ensure that it will function properly while you are in the field. It could make the difference in your ability to communicate in a time of need.

https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/v2YFCyP6mEtr6p7kGhArgVl?domain=ats.aeroflex.com