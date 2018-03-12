Satellite 2018

March 12th - 15th, 2018 • Washington, DC

For more than 35 years, SATELLITE has played a critical role in determining how satellites will shape the future of our world. The show welcomes a community of aerospace professionals from every market and field of study, hailing from more than 150 nations around the world. During SATELLITE Week, you’ll discuss major issues such as: How space-segment technology evolving at such a rapid pace has forced significant advances in ground-based technology, especially with easy-to-...more