SATELLITE 2019

5/6/2017 - 5/9/2019 • Washington, DC





SATELLITE unites aerospace thought leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, engineers, end-users and enthusiasts together in one place for the largest and most important global satellite technology event of the year. For more than 35 years, SATELLITE has played a critical role in determining how satellites will shape the future of our world. The show welcomes a community of aerospace professionals from every market and field of study, hailing from more than 100 nations around the world.