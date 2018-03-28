Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
AT&T says 6 GHz band key for FirstNet, 5G
920 emergency texts sent to Minnesota 911 centers during first three months of text-to-911 service
DFW Airport becomes first to get federal clearance for use of first-responder drones
Atlanta hit by ransomware attack, city employees told not to turn on computers
After threatening veto, Trump signs $1.3 trillion spending bill to avoid shutdown
FirstNet hackathon focuses on crisis-communication apps for first responders
The walking dead: Is there life left in 4G mobile networks?
Ericsson introduces first 5G network platform
Although non-standalone spec is complete, 3GPP still has lots of 5G work to do
AT&T plans to deploy 60,000 white-box routers
Ofcom opens 5G spectrum auction
Huawei dealt a blow, loses Best Buy as retail partner
Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei: source
The trade issue that most divides U.S. and China on trade isn’t tariffs
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FirstNet CTO Jeff Bratcher blog: FirstNet core delivers on the promise of a dedicated public-safety network
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai blog: No spring break for the FCC
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s letters to Congress regarding security concerns about Chinese vendors
FCC deactivates Hurricane Maria disaster information reporting
Ericsson, Ambra Solutions deliver deepest LTE network in Canadian mine