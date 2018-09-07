Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Samsung is set to unveil a foldable smartphone this year
Samsung’s foldable phone will stretch a gigantic 7.3 inches
Will first responders embrace new technology from public-safety networks like FirstNet?
FCC criticized for surrendering power to punish Verizon after firefighters get throttled during wildfire
Amid controversy, Washington 911 hires consolidation director
EMS communications: A ‘life or death’ decision
FCC prepares to push forward with streamlining 5G deployment
State and local officials describe the long journey to data sharing
DHS Secretary urges hit-back-harder response to cyber strikes
Japan gears up for electronic warfare
Sprint and Ericsson partner on IoT network and operating system
There’s finally a perfect use for drone delivery
What to include in a national framework for self-driving vehicles
Study: Telecoms have been throttling YouTube and Netflix since the demise of net neutrality
Maine CIO Jim Smith will retire on Sept. 30
Public Safety Advocate: Passing the baton
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC announces tentative agenda for Sept. 26 meeting
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel: ‘911—Where’s your emergency?’
Ericsson and Swisscom get 5G ready for business
Motorola Solutions helps make airports safer in Mediterranean tourist destinations
Motorola Solutions to purchase 20% of Silver Lake’s investment
Ericsson: Creating the Internet-free IoT with mesh networks