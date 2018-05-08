Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
LMCC seeks modification of T-Band freeze
CTIA, CCA submit compromise proposal on the CBRS band
Facial-recognition tech being used by UK police is making a ton of mistakes
Police tested facial recognition at major sporting event. The results were disastrous.
How did Cambridge Analytica turn clicks into votes? Whistleblower Christopher Wylie explains the science
Here’s FCC Commissioner Rosenworcel’s ‘supernerdy’ blockchain idea
Huawei, ZTE banned in House draft of Pentagon policy bill
China’s ZTE: Let us buy American technology again
When the FBI calls to say that your state has been hacked by Iran
Nokia and TeamTalk partner on connected emergency-services vehicles
White House to send Hill $15 billion in proposed rescissions, but omnibus spending measures untouched
GLitch: New ‘Rowhammer’ attack can remotely hijack Android phones
Mysterious cyber worm targets medical systems, is found on X-ray machines and MRI scanners
NSA triples collection of data from U.S. phone companies
AT&T explains why it blocked Cloudflare DNS: It was just an accident
Sen. McCaskill seeks explanations about why almost 50,000 dead people are enrolled in FCC’s Lifeline program
FCC certifies Samsung fixed 5G router, paving way for Verizon fixed 5G launch
T-Mobile eyes spectrum above 95 GHz for 5G backhaul
Verizon tops latest speed tests with 20 MB/s downloads
The ‘race to 5G’ is just mindless marketing BS
Why regulators should approve the T-Mobile/Sprint deal
Artificial intelligence and the future of government
Charter Wireless launches June 30
Don’t charge your brain implant during thunderstorms, docs warn after incident
Dutch emergency-services-network upgrade to cost more than planned
Nokia snaps up industrial IoT analytics firm SpaceTime, ramps up 5G activity
USTelecom says telecom unbundling regulations are outmoded; competitors say they need those UNEs
For the first time, consumers are more likely to view ads online than on TV
Even privacy advocates are tracking you online
What will happen to Cambridge Analytica’s data now that it has closed?
2018 Intelligence Report on global threats shows ransomware increasing 350%
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Mission Critical Open Platform (MCOP) say first release of software-development kit will be available next week at CCW event
CBRS Alliance announces publication of network and coexistence baseline specifications
FCC Chairman Pai’s response to Sen. Rubio and Sen. Nelson regarding the recovery process in Puerto Rico
Governor of Puerto Rico responds to FCC Commissioner O’Rielly’s statements about use of 911 fees
FCC adopts hearing designation order, deletes item from May 10 meeting agenda
This is not a game: NIST virtual reality aims to win for public safety
Sen. McCaskill’s letter to FCC about dead people being enrolled in Lifeline program
NATE applauds introduction of Communications Jobs Training Act of 2018
RCA becomes an associate member of NATE