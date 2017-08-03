Web Roundup
Public Safety Advocate: A T-Band call to action
Unable to pay creditors, Dragonwave enters receivership
Facebook shuts down artificial-intelligence systems after chatbots create own language
Hackers breach dozens of voting machines brought to conference
FirstNet, broadband network to enable police and fire to talk to each other, ready to launch
Federal government rolls out smart-buildings initiative
U.S. plans a trade probe over China’s demands that companies share their technology
U.S. House subcommittee approves self-driving legislation that would preempt state regulations
Frequentis helps UK Ambulance Trust with its transition to the Emergency Services Network (ESN)
FirstNet becoming a reality as the number of states opting in grows to seven
Transport for London to begin testing 4G on the Tube for emergency services
A design defect is breaking a ton of iPhone 6 Pluses
Global cyber sting shuts down dark-web bazaars
Hackers threaten ‘Game of Thrones’ as HBO confirms cyberattack
Sprint profitable for the first time in three years
Glenn Lurie set to leave AT&T Mobility
AT&T, CenturyLink, Verizon and MetTel win spots on GSA’s $50 million Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract
Two U.S. lawmakers think the government has a new cybersecurity problem: The Internet of Things
GAO: Keeping NSA and CYBERCOM together makes hacking-tools leaks more likely
Harris County’s Super Bowl LI after-action report: What can Europe learn?
Public Safety Advocate: FirstNet coverage
AT&T and Time Warner: It’s done
Texas public-safety department agrees to reverse new policy of charging for crime-lab tests
Feverish M&A will eventually lead us to a four-integrated-carrier future
Briefing Room
SST committee probes Kaspersky Lab in cabinet-level request
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s statement on the AIRWAVES Act
FirstNet: Putting lifesaving technologies into the hands of heroes
Motorola Solutions files proceedings in Australia against Hytera Communications
Opting in: App-enabled public-safety network depends on a unified and interoperable platform
Honeywell completes acquisition of NextNine
Motorola Solutions inks deal to provide new CAD system in western Australia
Comba Telecom joins the Safer Buildings Coalition
Anritsu first company to earn GCF approval for more than 80% of Cat-M1 test cases
Avtec thinks big by going small