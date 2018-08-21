Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Tower owner faces drug-related catastrophe and bankruptcy
Microsoft: We’ve just messed up Russian plans to attack the U.S. 2018 midterm elections
Verizon counts the (five) ways that 5G will impact smart cities
AT&T tracking to meet 2018 network-virtualization goal
Sprint begins race to first 5G smartphone with LG as the wild card
How China rules using data, artificial intelligence and Internet surveillance
China aims to narrow cyberwarfare gap with U.S.
Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Man sues over Google’s ‘Location History’ fiasco, case could affect millions
Our politicians have no idea how the Internet works
NTCA report: 82.4% of schools served by rural telcos have fiber to the premises (FTTP)
Deep fiber: Why building owners need to adapt or risk extinction
Verizon leads fleet-management-systems market in the Americas
Baseball players want robots to be their umps
IoT project saves busy beekeepers’ time
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC Wireline Competition Bureau directs USAC to fully fund eligible Category One and Category Two e-Rate requests
PSTA board of directors selects Maggie Goodrich as chair
Wireless industry announces new cybersecurity certification program for cellular-connected Internet of Things devices
Verizon and Nokia complete first 5G NR mobility call
AT&T blog: FirstNet’s security, reliability should not be sacrificed
AT&T blog: Cops on the convergence beat: 21st Century rules to protect consumers online