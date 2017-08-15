Urgent Communications
BuildingDNA: Joe Hernandez demonstrates how company's in-building intelligence solution benefits public safety, enterprises

Aug 15, 2017  | Urgent Communications
BuildingDNA CEO Joe Hernandez demonstrates the company's smart-building solution that can leverage intrabuilding-visual-awareness (IVA) technology to deliver relevant data about personnel and equipment assets inside and outside a building structure to enhance public safety's situational awareness when an incident occurs. The solution also is used on a daily basis to help personnel identify potential maintenance needs within a building. Hernandez spoke with IWCE's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during the APCO 2017 event in Denver.
