BuildingDNA: Joe Hernandez demonstrates how company's in-building intelligence solution benefits public safety, enterprises

BuildingDNA CEO Joe Hernandez demonstrates the company's smart-building solution that can leverage intrabuilding-visual-awareness (IVA) technology to deliver relevant data about personnel and equipment assets inside and outside a building structure to enhance public safety's situational awareness when an incident occurs. The solution also is used on a daily basis to help personnel identify potential maintenance needs within a building. Hernandez spoke with's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during the2017 event in Denver.