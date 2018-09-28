Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Experts see 5G as a defense to ‘stingray’ spying
How technology is revolutionizing public safety
The always-on police camera: What are the privacy impacts?
UK Home Office confirms new direction for ESN
Emergency responders can’t use ‘drone-killer’ technology, despite lifesaving potential
Qualcomm: Apple gave trade secrets to Intel
White House schedules 5G meeting for Friday, but details remain vague
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai op-ed: 5G is in reach. But only if we set the right policies.
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel: The real threat to our 5G future: President Trump’s trade policies with China
Uber reaches $148 million settlement over its 2016 data breach, which affected 57 million globally
Inspector General says FEMA chief Brock Long kept using government vehicles for travel after being told to stop
Ex-NSA employee gets 5.5 years in prison for taking home classified info
Making case for T-Mobile deal, Sprint says its customers are fleeing
Bill would give agencies more resources to adopt artificial intelligence
Google promises changes to Chrome after complaints
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC proposes action to help the public reach 911
FCC releases plan for orderly shutdown if appropriations bill is not approved
UTC expresses interference concerns about FCC proposal to allow unlicensed use of 6 GHz band currently used for microwave
Montana NG911 consulting contract awarded to Federal Engineering