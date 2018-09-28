Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Experts see 5G as a defense to ‘stingray’ spying

How technology is revolutionizing public safety

The always-on police camera: What are the privacy impacts?

UK Home Office confirms new direction for ESN

Emergency responders can’t use ‘drone-killer’ technology, despite lifesaving potential

Qualcomm: Apple gave trade secrets to Intel

White House schedules 5G meeting for Friday, but details remain vague

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai op-ed: 5G is in reach. But only if we set the right policies.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel: The real threat to our 5G future: President Trump’s trade policies with China

Uber reaches $148 million settlement over its 2016 data breach, which affected 57 million globally

Inspector General says FEMA chief Brock Long kept using government vehicles for travel after being told to stop

Ex-NSA employee gets 5.5 years in prison for taking home classified info

Making case for T-Mobile deal, Sprint says its customers are fleeing

Bill would give agencies more resources to adopt artificial intelligence

Google promises changes to Chrome after complaints

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC proposes action to help the public reach 911

FCC approves Carr’s 5G order

FCC releases plan for orderly shutdown if appropriations bill is not approved

UTC expresses interference concerns about FCC proposal to allow unlicensed use of 6 GHz band currently used for microwave

Montana NG911 consulting contract awarded to Federal Engineering

 