Web Roundup
Web Roundup
Amazon employees protest sale of facial-recognition technology to law enforcement
Supreme Court ruling means states can tax Amazon marketplace
The tech side of Trump’s plan to reorganize government
White House reorganization addresses cyber workforce gap
NSA ‘systematically moving’ all its data to the cloud
Chairman Thune pencils in vote on FCC nominee Starks for June 27
How technology can help first responders save lives
Nuance partners with Nexgen on voice-recognition tools for first responders
On the theft and reuse of advanced offensive cyber weapons
Obama cybersecurity czar: Russia likely scanned election system in all 50 states
Draft reauthorization pushes NTIA to investigate cyber supply-chain threats
Lawmakers urge Google to drop partnership with Chinese phone maker Huawei
How phone companies share your data
Twitter, comScore sued for allegedly tracking kids who use Disney apps
American Tower backtracks, cancels program designed to thwart nearby towers
Sprint is in big trouble—and knows it
Briefing Room
Briefing Room
NPSTC position statement supports FirstNet as ‘THE nationwide public-safety broadband network’
FCC announces tentative agenda for July 12 meeting
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai previews July 12 meeting, including items for C-Band, 800 MHz and testing to prevent false alarms
FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly letter to Guam governor about 911 fee diversion
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr speech on “Agriculture and Broadband for a Strong Rural America”
FCC announces June 29 meeting of CSRIC
AT&T to launch NarrowBand Internet of Things (NB-IoT) network in U.S. and Mexico