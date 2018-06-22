Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Amazon employees protest sale of facial-recognition technology to law enforcement

Supreme Court ruling means states can tax Amazon marketplace

The tech side of Trump’s plan to reorganize government

White House reorganization addresses cyber workforce gap

NSA ‘systematically moving’ all its data to the cloud

Chairman Thune pencils in vote on FCC nominee Starks for June 27

How technology can help first responders save lives

Nuance partners with Nexgen on voice-recognition tools for first responders

On the theft and reuse of advanced offensive cyber weapons

Obama cybersecurity czar: Russia likely scanned election system in all 50 states

Draft reauthorization pushes NTIA to investigate cyber supply-chain threats

Lawmakers urge Google to drop partnership with Chinese phone maker Huawei

How phone companies share your data

Twitter, comScore sued for allegedly tracking kids who use Disney apps

American Tower backtracks, cancels program designed to thwart nearby towers

Sprint is in big trouble—and knows it

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

NPSTC position statement supports FirstNet as ‘THE nationwide public-safety broadband network’

FCC announces tentative agenda for July 12 meeting

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai previews July 12 meeting, including items for C-Band, 800 MHz and testing to prevent false alarms

FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly letter to Guam governor about 911 fee diversion

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr speech on “Agriculture and Broadband for a Strong Rural America”

FCC announces June 29 meeting of CSRIC

AT&T to launch NarrowBand Internet of Things (NB-IoT) network in U.S. and Mexico

 

 