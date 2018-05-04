

Wednesday, August 15, 2018​ • 2:00 pm ET

5G requires more sites than any previous wireless technology. This requires moving to a completely different design model, with hundreds of sites in a single neighborhood. Densifying the wireless network for 5G likely will mean locating sites in myriad interesting spots such as street lights, stop signs, trash cans and manhole covers. So how do we get ready? What are our options for sites, and how you get all those cells connected back to the network backbone?