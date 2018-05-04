

Wednesday, August 29, 2018​ • 2:00 pm ET

Panelists:

Sylvain Boisvert, Eng., Vice-President Research & Development, Radio IP Software, Inc.

In today’s environment, threats come at public safety from all angles that can block communications in serious situations or jeopardize sensitive data, and FirstNet promises be a prime target for the hacking community. FirstNet officials repeatedly have touted the fact that cybersecurity has been built into the system to protect network, but what steps do agencies and end users need to take to protect their data? In addition, how will FirstNet’s identity, credential and access management (ICAM) ensure only authorized access to information without interfering with normal operations? And once you’ve decided these operational and policy decisions, examine how to keep your network and devices can remain secure in the new digital age.