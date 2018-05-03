

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 • 2:00 pm ET

Panelists:

Ed Mills, Public Safety Engagement & Technology Innovation Manager, Colorado Governor's Office of Information Technology

Michael Newburn, Wireless and Radio Solutions Manager, Fairfax County, Virginia

Once FirstNet rolls out, what will subscribers need to purchase, in terms of hardware and devices? Many first-responder agencies will seek purpose-built devices that include features like a dedicated push-to-talk button, a large battery and a hardened exterior, while covert users will prefer products that are more discreet. Discuss some of the new hardware, devices and accessories that will be available to FirstNet users and learn about the testing these products undergo before becoming commercially available.