Wednesday, December 13 • 2 pm ET

Moderator:

Robert LeGrande, II., Founder, The Digital Decision, LLC



Panelists:

Don Denning, Manager, DELTAWRX

Now that a decision has been made, the deployment of broadband will be largely at the city and county level. Understand technical, financial and operational needs and wants, wishes and necessities for all the different departments that are included in FirstNet’s rollout.