Wednesday, September 27 • 2 pm ET

Moderator: Donny Jackson, Editor, IWCE’s Urgent Communications

Panelists:

Mike Newburn, Wireless and Radio Solutions Manager, Fairfax County, Virginia

John Locatelli, Manager of Product Management, Avtec, Inc.

Josh Lober, President, ESChat

Don Wingo, Senior Product Manager, JVCKENWOOD USA Corp

Push-to-talk-over-cellular (PoC) services have evolved significantly during the past decade, causing some government entities to use the technology as an LMR replacement under certain circumstances. However, PoC is more commonly used to expand an LMR system's coverage footprint or provide an alternative form of communication, particularly in non-mission-critical situations. What is the best way to integrate PoC and LMR communications? Will both technologies be needed long-term, or are there realistic replacement scenarios? Will LTE mission-critical-push-to-talk (MCPTT) develop quickly enough to impact today's LMR buying decisions?



