

Wednesday, September 19, 2018​​ • 2:00 pm ET

With the explosion of LTE and the merging of radio and IP technologies, a comparison is often requested of the various technologies that are available now. Whether it’s P25, PTT over cellular/LTE (PoC), DMR, NXDN, TETRA, or WiFi in broadband, examine what the best options—or combination of options—might be today. While these are often seen as “competing,” there is often a complementary component to the technologies. And as mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) comes closer to a reality, explore how each is best applied toward particular environments for both public safety and enterprises.