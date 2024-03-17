Rescue 42 President, CEO and CTO Tim O’Connell talks about the Feb. 22 outage that impacted AT&T subscribers, as well as users of FirstNet, the nationwide public-safety broadband network (NPSBN) being built and maintained by AT&T. O’Connell explains why the outage did not disrupt communications via the Compact Rapid Deployable (CRD) solution provided by his company. IWCE 2024 attendees can learn more about Rescue 42 by visiting company officials at Booth #1333 in the exhibit hall on Wednesday, March 27, and Thursday, March 28, in Orlando.