Monitoring Mission Critical Spectrum
Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 2 PM EDT
Exploring the Anritsu Remote Spectrum Monitoring solution with real world examples of interference, including BDA’s.
Speaker:
Jeffrey Boettcher,
Principal Application Engineer,
Anritsu
Jeffrey Boettcher is a Principal Application Engineer at Anritsu Company, with over 30 years of combined experience in system architecture, data analytics and interference identification/mitigation. He is focused on providing customers innovative and efficient solutions.
To register for the webinar, click here.
Brought to you by: