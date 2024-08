James Clevenger, Hughes Network Systems’ director of government sales, explains how business relationships established in recent years is allowing the company to augment its traditional Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO) satellite capabilities with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) connectivity, as well as help end users integrate these different connectivity types to meet their specific needs. Attendees of APCO 2024 can learn more about the Hughes offerings by visiting company officials at Booth #953 during exhibit-hall hours on Monday and Tuesday.