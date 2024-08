Steps to ensure success when migrating your call handling and CAD solutions to Next Generation Core Services/ESInet

As the world and technology changes, so must the future of emergency response communications – enter NG9-1-1. As we continue to talk about next generation technology, you may be considering an update to your call handling or computer aided dispatch (CAD) solution for NG9-1-1 but wondering what the process entails. One of the biggest hurdles organizations face is updating your solutions for migration onto Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) and ESInet.

Download the infographic to learn about the five main phases involved in getting your call handling and CAD solutions ready for NGCS/ESInet updates.

In this infographic you’ll learn:

What information is needed to provide solution vendors for migration and configuration

What equipment and software upgrades are needed

What testing and support is required to ensure success when migrating

To download the Infographic, click here.