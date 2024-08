Is wellness still top of mind in a post pandemic world? How emergency communication centers are currently handling wellness as the world continues to transition into the new post pandemic normal

Zetron surveyed emergency response professionals and used the responses to publish predictions for PSAP wellness trends in 2022. We followed up with a new survey to see what’s changed since then to see how the predictions held up.

Based on the new data, we assessed a variety of wellness topics including:

Leadership’s attentiveness to team wellness

Labor shortages

Peer support programs

Continuing education and more

