Today, Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) process emergency communications through voice and text. Despite having more formats to manage, they’re still expected to quickly and efficiently evaluate the information delivered to them, often from people in dire situations, and determine what type of incident response is needed.

As the world and technology changes, so must the future of emergency response communications. Public safety of today, and into the future, means implementing NextGen9-1-1 technology, making the future of emergency response faster, more accurate and simpler.

More incident report information

Streaming video

Automatic language translation and more

