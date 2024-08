5 things to learn from the CrowdStrike IT outage

The CrowdStrike IT outage crippled airlines and stranded passengers. Potentially more seriously, it also halted important medical procedures at hospitals, cancer centers and blood banks. Emergency response services in some communities and public transportation in Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania went down. While the damage may have looked like a cyberattack at first, it wasn’t one. Instead, a […]