Thursday, November 14 2024 at 2 PM EDT | Brought to you by PCTEL

In this webinar, we will cover the key factors driving uplink testing requirements for in-building Emergency Responder Coverage Enhancement Systems (ERCES), including FCC regulations, the Radio System requirements, and fire codes.

Uplink testing plays a crucial role during BDA system commissioning, in-building coverage testing, and even during ongoing monitoring of BDAs to prevent interference on the outdoor public safety network.

Topics will include:

The value of measuring Signal Quality vs. Signal Power

Tradeoffs of manual voice tests vs. test equipment

FCC regulations affecting the tests and the role of the FCC Licensee

Radio System Performance and the role of the Radio System

Problems that occur when proper uplink testing is not performed

You’ll come away with a better understanding of how to meet, design, or enforce uplink testing requirements that ensure reliable communications coverage for First Responders, indoors and out.

Speaker:

David Adams

Director of Market Development – PCTEL

Immediate Past President, Board of Directors – Safer Buildings Coalition

David Adams is a leading expert in Service Quality and Performance Management of Mobile Networks, with a recent focus on public safety and critical communications networks, including P25, TETRA, DMR, and broadband cellular technologies. As a solutions architect and product manager, he has managed the design and deployment of innovative approaches, including PCTEL’s widely adopted, award-winning public safety network testing solution. In addition to his work at PCTEL, David is Immediate Past President of the Board of Directors at the Safer Buildings Coalition, a nonprofit organization focused on improving awareness of the critical nature of properly performing indoor communications. In over 4 years of service on the SBC’s Board, David has provided expertise in radio coverage testing methods for public safety and wireless industries through educational and outreach efforts such as the SBC’s Complete ERCES Handbook.

Moderator:

Donny Jackson

IWCE’s Urgent Communications

Donny Jackson is director of content for IWCE’s Urgent Communications. Before joining IWCE UC in 2002, he covered telecommunications for four years as a freelance writer and as news editor for Telephony magazine. Prior to that, he worked for suburban newspapers in the Dallas area, serving as editor-in-chief for the Irving News and the Las Colinas Business News.

