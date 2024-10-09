Anterix today announced that Scott Lang will be the company’s new president and CEO by Nov. 1, replacing Rob Schwartz, who will serve in an advisory role to the Anterix board of directors “to assist in a successful leadership transition,” according to a press release from the company.

Prior to today’s announcement, Lang was nominated to the Anterix board of directors earlier this year after spending “more than 30 years working with major companies at the intersection of telecommunications and electric utilities,” according to the company press release. Utilities are the primary target customer base for Anterix, which makes 900 MHz broadband spectrum and supports operational solutions for the sector.

After working with Ross Perot at Electronic Data Systems (EDS) and Perot Systems, Lang served as the founding CEO of Silver Spring Networks in 2004, leading the company until its sale to Itron in 2018. Lang was chairman and CEO of Turvo—a supply-chain software company—from 2019 to 2023.

Anterix Executive Chairman Morgan O’Brien said he is hopeful about the company’s future under Lang’s leadership.

“I have never been more optimistic about Anterix’s opportunity and unique position in the industry,” O’Brien said in a prepared statement.

“The Board and Anterix extend their deepest gratitude to Rob [Schwartz] for his vision and leadership. Rob led the company to create a new market, in full collaboration with the utility sector, establishing Anterix as a technology and thought leader for grid modernization. I’m confident that Scott Lang has the experience and leadership needed to help us build on our success.”

Anterix Vice Chairman Tom Kuhn echoed this sentiment.

“I want to thank Rob for his excellent work driving change within the utility sector and for the success of Anterix,” Kuhn said in prepared statement. “As Scott steps into this new role, I am confident that the company is in good hands. Scott is widely known throughout the utility sector, having previously served in various leadership roles at technology companies, including at Silver Spring Networks, where I worked closely with him as he guided the development of the utility smart-grid evolution.”

Lang expressed excitement about the prospect of leading Anterix, which has signed 900 MHz broadband spectrum agreements worth hundreds of millions of dollars with some of the leading utilities in the U.S.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Anterix team and steward the next phase of the company,” Lang said in a prepared statement. “I believe the work we did at Silver Spring Networks, and the technology evolution we enabled, is analogous to the mission of Anterix. I am eager to roll up my sleeves and jump in to help drive 900 MHz private wireless broadband throughout the utility sector.”

Schwartz reflected on his role in the development of Anterix during the past decade and expressed optimism for the company under Lang’s leadership.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what we, as Team Anterix, have accomplished,” Schwartz said in a prepared statement. “Our mission has been both meaningful and transformative, enabling Anterix to positively impact the resiliency, security, and sustainability of our nation’s electric grid.

“I am excited for the future of this world-class team and our well-positioned company and believe that Scott’s strong experience will help ensure that Anterix continues to move forward positively for the benefit of our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

Anterix holds licenses to a 3×3 MHz swath of 900 MHz spectrum that the FCC has approved to be used as airwaves that can support 4G LTE private networks. To date, Anterix has signed deals with utilities making the frequencies available either through a spectrum lease or as a spectrum-license sale.