Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 11:00am EST

It’s often a challenge to wade through datasheets to uncover antenna capabilities and features so you can make a balanced decision and choose the best antenna for your use case. Key antenna attributes need to be considered such as the merits of SMD, FPC, patch, terminal mount or external and parameters such as which connectivity technology should be explained in detail. These often aren’t presented clearly so this Quectel Masterclass will help you spot the important functionality you’re looking for and save time and effort in making your antenna selection.

The Masterclass will include:

• Different antenna types and their unique parameters

• How datasheets can help you choose

• Good vs bad datasheets

• Technology-specific considerations

• Common mistakes to avoid when selecting antennas

Speakers:

Steafan Sherlock, Senior Sales Manager, Quectel

Steafan is responsible for managing the EMEA Antenna vertical sales team.



Victor Pinazo, Antenna PDM for EMEA region, Quectel

Victor Pinazo is the Antenna PDM for EMEA at Quectel. Victor leads the antenna technical support in Europe offering tailored and innovative antenna solutions. He has expertise in RF design, testing, and debugging of GNSS high precision systems, cellular products, and smart antennas.

Moderator:

Donny Jackson, Director, Content, IWCE’s Urgent Communications

Donny Jackson is director of content for IWCE’s Urgent Communications. Before joining IWCE UC in 2002, he covered telecommunications for four years as a freelance writer and as news editor for Telephony magazine. Prior to that, he worked for suburban newspapers in the Dallas area, serving as editor-in-chief for the Irving News and the Las Colinas Business News.

To register for the webinar, click here.