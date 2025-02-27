Security researchers are sounding the alarm over the use of DeepSeek across organizations after a South Korean data protection agency reported that the AI chatbot is sending information back to a third party — namely, China's ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.

South Korea's data protection regulator, the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC), suspended new downloads of DeepSeek in South Korea last week, the commission told told South Korea's Yonhap News Agency. A day later, it publicly confirmed its reason for the move: it found that the chatbot sent data from the nation's users to ByteDance, although the commission does not yet know "what data was transferred and to what extent," according to a published report.

The news caused yet another ripple of worry across the global security industry not only for the use of the China-based AI model — which took the world by storm quickly after its release in January — but for AI model use in general and overall stewardship of the technology.

The latest controversy over data-sharing "again raises serious questions and concerns about the crossover between the data-harvesting and sharing practices employed by emerging AI technologies and data protection," Malwarebytes Labs' associate product marketing manager Tjitske de Vries wrote in a blog post published on Feb. 21.

This crossover is "an especially critical issue as the use of AI accelerates and begins to play an ever more prominent and constant role in our everyday experiences of technology and media," she wrote.

More Government Action to Follow?

The controversy is yet another smudge on the reputation of DeepSeek, which after becoming the darling of the AI industry is quickly falling out of favor, at least among organizations that put security top of mind. The model was purported to demonstrate exceptional performance and efficiency even though it was developed for less than $6 million by a scrappy Chinese startup. So far, it has more than 1 million downloads, according to Malwarebytes.

As a result of the findings of the PIPC, South Korea has removed DeepSeek from app stores, advised users against sharing personal information through the app, and is considering strengthening regulations on foreign companies in the country, de Vries wrote.

Other countries also have banned DeepSeek in various ways as part of growing concerns over its security, says Christoph Cemper, founder at AIPRM. He points out that Italy has instituted a full ban on DeepSeek usage; Taiwan has banned government agencies from using it; and Australia has banned DeepSeek from all government devices. Here at home, DeepSeek is currently banned for use at the Pentagon, the US Congress, the US Navy, NASA, and the state of Texas.

To read the complete article, visit Dark Reading.