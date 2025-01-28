Gopalan is the heir apparent to Sievert at T-MobileGopalan is the heir apparent to Sievert at T-Mobile

Srinivasan Gopalan, a Deutsche Telekom executive, will take over as T-Mobile's COO in the US in March. That's the same job that Mike Sievert had before he became the company's current CEO.

Mike Dano / Light Reading

January 28, 2025

1 Min Read
Srinivasan Gopalan will take over as COO of T-Mobile in March.Source: Deutsche Telekom

Srinivasan Gopalan, a Brit who's currently leading Deutsche Telekom's German business, appears to be in line to take over T-Mobile's US operations when the company's current CEO, Mike Sievert, departs.

Gopalan "is the heir apparent," said Analyst Roger Entner of Recon Analytics. Entner is a longtime veteran in the US wireless industry and has deep ties to the leadership of most of the nation's big wireless network operators.

"The board is comfortable" with Gopalan, Entner said, noting that Gopalan is "a process optimization guy" and would likely bring that skill to play in T-Mobile's US business. 

"I think he would have a lot of fun in the US doing that," Entner said.

Puzzle pieces

Gopalan is set to become T-Mobile's COO on March 1, the US company announced Monday. That's the same job that Sievert had before he succeeded John Legere as T-Mobile's CEO in 2020.

Gopalan's new position as COO would appear to put him ahead of two other T-Mobile executives: Callie Field and Jon Freier. Both were widely viewed as potential replacements for Sievert.

Sievert's contract with T-Mobile ends in 2028.

Gopalan's new job would appear to signal an interest by T-Mobile's parent company – Germany's Deutsche Telekom – to tighten its control of its US operations, rather than to pass leadership to one of T-Mobile's existing, US-based executives. 

Deutsche Telekom gained control over T-Mobile in 2023.

To read the complete article, visit Light Reading.

About the Author

Mike Dano / Light Reading

Mike Dano / Light Reading

See more from Mike Dano / Light Reading
Subscribe to receive Urgent Communications Newsletters
Catch up on the latest tech, media, and telecoms news from across the critical communications community
Sign Me Up

Recent

thumbnail
AI & Analytics
Why AIoT Is the next big thing: AI and IoT in harmonyWhy AIoT Is the next big thing: AI and IoT in harmony
Jan 27, 2025
2 Min Read
thumbnail
LMR
L3Harris inks New York State Thruway Authority contract for P25 upgradeL3Harris inks New York State Thruway Authority contract for P25 upgrade
byDonny Jackson
Jan 24, 2025
2 Min Read
thumbnail
IoT
Cybersecurity Trust Mark coming for networked smart devicesCybersecurity Trust Mark coming for networked smart devices
byHeidi Vella
Jan 23, 2025
1 Min Read
thumbnail
AI & Analytics
$500B Stargate AI infrastructure project launched for future of technology$500B Stargate AI infrastructure project launched for future of technology
byLiz Hughes
Jan 23, 2025
1 Min Read