Flying car company Alef Aeronautics has released its first public video of its flying car actually flying.

The video of the demonstration version of the Alef Model A flying car shows the vehicle taking off and flying over another car.

Though Alef has been test flying its vehicle for three years, this is the first video of the car flying released to the public, according to Alef.

“As a startup, an early-stage startup, we have to protect our intellectual property, so not everything could be shown publicly yet,” Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef said in a LinkedIn post. “We’re obsessed with safety, and we wanted to make sure the car is safe enough for consumers before we actually show it. You have only one chance to make the first impression.

“We really hope that these videos will play a role similar to Wright Brothers' video in proving to humanity that a new mode of transportation is possible and making the new type of transportation.”

The demonstration vehicle is an ultralight, also known as a personal aerial vehicle (PAV), which must follow Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations called Part 103.

As to rules, PAVs cannot be capable of traveling faster than 63 mph and cannot weigh more than 253 pounds empty. The vehicle can only carry the pilot, be flown in essentially remote areas and a pilot license is not required.

To read the complete article and view the related video, visit IoT World Today.