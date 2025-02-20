Pacific Gas and Electric is in talks with with state officials about a possible expansion of California’s public wildfire insurance fund, company leaders said Thursday during a fourth quarter earnings call.

Although equipment owned by PG&E has not been implicated in the recent spate of wildfires in Southern California, investors have expressed concern that a catastrophic wildfire could deplete the state fund, which reimburses utilities for payouts to the victims of wildfires if the fire is triggered by a participating utility.

In addition to seeking reassurance from state officials about the fund, PG&E has also made extensive investments in wildfire mitigation, CEO Patti Poppe said. But she also said substantial improvements to the utility’s credit rating, which suffered as a result of the company’s wildfire-related bankruptcy in 2019, were probably “off the table” for the time being.

PG&E was not involved in last month’s catastrophic Los Angeles-area wildfires, but the company’s financial standing could take a hit nonetheless as investors raise questions about its ability to withstand a similar fire in the future, Poppe said.

Like many utilities in the western United States, PG&E has seen its credit rating downgraded as a result of increased wildfire litigation around the nation. And while the company has worked to improve its financial performance and demonstrate recovery from its 2019 bankruptcy — which was triggered by a series of costly wildfire-related lawsuits — last month’s wildfires have likely eliminated the possibility that the company’s’ credit score will improve substantially this year, Poppe said.

“We still remain confident ... that the rating agencies will recognize our progress in time,” she told investors on Thursday. “We were hoping maybe even for a two-notch upgrade. We think that’s absolutely off the table. But we do believe that we will be recognized for our performance.”

