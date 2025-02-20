PG&E tries to reassure investors amid growing wildfire concernsPG&E tries to reassure investors amid growing wildfire concerns

Significant improvement in the company's credit rating may not be possible in the near term, company officials said Thursday. The utility wants California to expand its public wildfire insurance fund.

Emma Penrod, Utility Dive

February 20, 2025

Flames from the Palisades Fire on Jan. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. Pacific Gas and Electric wants California to expand its public wildfire insurance fund, which reimburses utilities for payouts to the victims of wildfires in the event the fire is triggered by a participating utility.Apu Gomes/Getty Images via Getty Images

  • Pacific Gas and Electric is in talks with with state officials about a possible expansion of California’s public wildfire insurance fund, company leaders said Thursday during a fourth quarter earnings call.

  • Although equipment owned by PG&E has not been implicated in the recent spate of wildfires in Southern California, investors have expressed concern that a catastrophic wildfire could deplete the state fund, which reimburses utilities for payouts to the victims of wildfires if the fire is triggered by a participating utility.

  • In addition to seeking reassurance from state officials about the fund, PG&E has also made extensive investments in wildfire mitigation, CEO Patti Poppe said. But she also said substantial improvements to the utility’s credit rating, which suffered as a result of the company’s wildfire-related bankruptcy in 2019, were probably “off the table” for the time being.

Dive Insight:

PG&E was not involved in last month’s catastrophic Los Angeles-area wildfires, but the company’s financial standing could take a hit nonetheless as investors raise questions about its ability to withstand a similar fire in the future, Poppe said.

Like many utilities in the western United States, PG&E has seen its credit rating downgraded as a result of increased wildfire litigation around the nation. And while the company has worked to improve its financial performance and demonstrate recovery from its 2019 bankruptcy — which was triggered by a series of costly wildfire-related lawsuits — last month’s wildfires have likely eliminated the possibility that the company’s’ credit score will improve substantially this year, Poppe said.

“We still remain confident ... that the rating agencies will recognize our progress in time,” she told investors on Thursday. “We were hoping maybe even for a two-notch upgrade. We think that’s absolutely off the table. But we do believe that we will be recognized for our performance.”

