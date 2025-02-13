With IWCE 2025 only a month away, we hope you are counting the days until we arrive in Las Vegas and are planning to make the most out of this year’s event (not an easy task, considering how much we have prepared for you).

Given the exhibit-hall features, multiple conference tracks, training courses and networking events, it can be challenging to find your way around the show without missing key events. To help you better visualize what is happening at IWCE 2025 and when, we created the following graphic that outlines key conference elements and how they correspond with other experiences during the event.

While keeping the most popular aspects of the IWCE conference, we listened to attendees’ feedback from last year and have made changes that are designed to make your experience as smooth as possible. As an example, conference sessions across all tracks will start and finish at the same time, which should allow you to enjoy even more insights, without feeling rushed.

You will hear more about the new experiences during the next few weeks, but today I would like to provide a glimpse into the content created by critical-communications leaders and innovators. During the four-day IWCE 2025 conference, more than 300 speakers will share their expertise during more than 150 interactive sessions that have been organized in five tracks.

Which sessions should you attend? There will be different answers among conference attendees, based on their interests and schedules. But we've decided to highlight the following 11 sessions (click on the title to access details about each) to showcase the variety of hot topics that will be explored by speakers and attendees during our week in Las Vegas.