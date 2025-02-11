The rumors began to swirl in September, after a report in the UK's Financial Times newspaper, that Nokia was seeking a replacement for Pekka Lundmark, who by then had been its CEO for about four years. But Lundmark had told Nokia's board months earlier, in the spring of 2024, that he would consider stepping down once "the repositioning of the business was in a more advanced stage," he said in a video message today, later telling analysts he has been a CEO at listed companies for 92 quarters. The Finnish executive is duly to quit the top job on March 31, when he will be succeeded by the decidedly American Justin Hotard of Intel.

Hotard's background makes him an interesting choice and will surely fuel speculation over the next few weeks about where he will steer Nokia. The last time the Finnish company was led by a North American from a giant tech company there was that infamous memo about a "burning platform" followed by a smartphone rout and billion-dollar losses. That was, of course, in 2010 under Stephen Elop, the Canadian who joined Nokia from Microsoft, which three years later bought the burning platform – Nokia's devices business – for $7.2 billion. By then, it was a smoking ruin.

Lundmark leaves Nokia in better shape, albeit at a difficult time for parts of the industry. Today, its share price in Helsinki is worth about 10% more than it was in August 2020, when he took up the job. It has, perhaps more importantly, gained almost 40% in the last year after operational improvements and signs that construction of AI data centers could be a significant growth opportunity for Nokia's network infrastructure business group, its second-biggest unit. In his leaving video, Lundmark drew attention to the sales growth rate of 9% for the final quarter of 2024 and the operating margin of 19.1%, Nokia's best in a decade.

Mobile recovery

The difficulty relates to the largest unit, mobile networks, and Intel, where Hotard currently runs the large data center and AI business, bears some of the responsibility. In 2020, shortly after Lundmark took over, he learned that Verizon, then one of Nokia's biggest mobile customers, would be switching to South Korea's Samsung for a $6.6 billion rollout of 5G. The blame for that seemed partly to lie with various 5G product problems that had developed under previous management, when Nokia was still wrestling with the integration of Alcatel-Lucent, the huge rival it acquired four years earlier in a €15.6 billion (US$16.1 billion, at today's exchange rate) deal.

Among them were delays in the delivery of 10-nanometer application-specific integrated circuits for 5G basestation equipment. Intel was subsequently identified as the culpable supplier, a revelation that surprised no one aware of Intel's manufacturing struggles. Nokia's pivot to more costly field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) upset its gross margins and technology competitiveness and triggered a loss of market share from which it has been hard to recover.

Nevertheless, the 5G business looks far stronger today than it was then. It has phased out the FPGAs and made software improvements. It also remains the only big alternative to Ericsson in countries that have banned or will ban Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE. But relations with Intel inevitably suffered after what happened in the early days of 5G. While Nokia retained the chipmaker as a supplier, it has leant more heavily on alternatives including Marvell Technology and Broadcom. And some of its latest 5G equipment is entirely devoid of Intel products. Instead, it uses chips based on the designs of Arm, an alternative architecture. Nokia's ideas about virtual RAN – which substitutes general-purpose processors for custom chips – are also very different from Intel's.

The recovery has not stopped people from asking questions about Nokia's future commitment to a shrinking mobile market. Revenues generated by the entire market are estimated to have fallen about $5 billion last year, to $35 billion, after a $5 billion drop in 2023, according to Omdia, a Light Reading sister company, as operators cut spending. But an exit would rid Nokia of a business still responsible for 40% of total sales just as smaller rivals appear to be struggling.

