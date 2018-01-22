FirstNet nationwide contractor AT&T today launched a new visual brand that will be associated with FirstNet services and products, according to AT&T and FirstNet officials. FirstNet will continue to use its existing logo to designate organizational activities, as opposed to products and services that subscribers can buy.

Although launched by AT&T, the new brand was developed with input from FirstNet officials, according to a FirstNet spokesperson. This black-and-white visual brand is being used “to identify products and services that are specifically approved for use on FirstNet,” according to an AT&T spokesperson.

“Whenever first responders see it, they can be confident that they are getting something just for them,” Chris Sambar, AT&T’s senior vice president for FirstNet, stated in his blog about the subject. “It’s built in collaboration with them, backed by the expertise of AT&T and approved with the advocacy of the First Responder Network Authority.”

In the blog, Sambar stated that this new black-and-white visual brand features three key elements:

“Symbol – 3 horizontal lines represent the distinct but interconnected disciplines of public safety. They’re united in communications, symbolized by a notch in the lower right corner. This forms a speech bubble that signifies seamless communication and harmonious interoperation for first responders nationwide.

– 3 horizontal lines represent the distinct but interconnected disciplines of public safety. They’re united in communications, symbolized by a notch in the lower right corner. This forms a speech bubble that signifies seamless communication and harmonious interoperation for first responders nationwide. “Wordmark – FIRST NET. We’ve bolded “first” to show that this network is, first and foremost, a solution for first responders. The technology will never be more important than the first responders it benefits. This platform belongs to them. They fought for it, and they will continue to guide its development. Plus, they’ll always be first in line for service.

– NET. We’ve bolded “first” to show that this network is, first and foremost, a solution for first responders. The technology will never be more important than the first responders it benefits. This platform belongs to them. They fought for it, and they will continue to guide its development. Plus, they’ll always be first in line for service. “Attribution – “Built with AT&T.” We chose each word carefully to reflect the brand’s commitment to public safety. Built: This is a new effort, new solution and new network that is purpose-built for first responders. It’s the only communications platform dedicated to public safety. And there’s nothing else like it in the market. With: Collaboration with first responders will always be our foundation. AT&T: This is a solution built with the expertise of the nation’s largest and most reliable network provider.* So, first responders can rely on it for their technology and communications needs.”

– “Built with AT&T.” We chose each word carefully to reflect the brand’s commitment to public safety.

As of Friday, governors in all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia made “opt-in” decisions to accept the FirstNet nationwide deployment plan—often with enhancements—offered by AT&T. However, these “opt-in” decisions do not obligate public-safety entities in those states to subscribe to FirstNet services; FirstNet and AT&T must make their offer compelling enough to attract public-safety adoption in the competitive market.

FirstNet CEO Mike Poth said he hopes the new brand will help “drive the successful adoption of FirstNet” by public-safety entities.

“Having a specialized brand and logo will help public safety identify the FirstNet solution and lifesaving technologies the network offers first responders across our nation,” Poth stated in his blog.

Poth also clarified that FirstNet will continue to use its traditional logo in association with work that is done on behalf of the organization, which was created in 2012.

“[FirstNet] looks forward to supporting the rollout of this dedicated service brand [announced by AT&T],” Poth stated in his blog. “We will continue to use our logo to represent the organization—our mission, our people, and our programs. It symbolizes the important mission we have been entrusted with as an advocate for public safety in network implementation and operation, as well as a driver of innovation for public-safety communications.

“It is also a symbol that reminds us how truly honored we are to serve the public safety community from every discipline, jurisdiction, and state and territory across America.”