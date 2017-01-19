Urgent Communications

Kari’s Law 911 legislation reintroduced in Senate, House
Donny Jackson, Jan 19, 2017
Kari’s Law legislation that would require direct dialing for 911 calls made on multi-line telephone systems (MLTS) frequently used by hotels, offices and other enterprises has been reintroduced in the 115th Congress, with bills being introduced again in both the U.S. House of Representatives and...
Jan 19, 2017
News

Newscan: More than half of U.S. adults live in ‘cell-phone-only’ households

Web Roundup Items from other news organizations More than half of U.S. adults live in ‘cell-phone-only’ households FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai expected to be named interim FCC chairman...More
Jan 17, 2017
News
Urgent Communications

Airbus DS Communications readies company to evolve with fast-changing 911 market

Airbus DS Communications hopes to have 60% of its public-safety answering point (PSAP) customers offering text-to-911 services during the next three years as part of a larger company initiative that is designed to help call centers migrate to next-generation 911 (NG911) technology, according to CEO Bob Freinberg....More
Jan 13, 2017
News
Urgent Communications

FirstNet officials outline vision for organization’s testing operations in Colorado lab

FirstNet’s new laboratory will conduct testing to ensure that core public-safety devices, network features, capabilities and services will meet the reliability and performance requirements of first responders, although details will not be revealed until the nationwide contractor award is made, according to FirstNet officials....More
Jan 12, 2017
Commentary

What’s in store for IWCE 2017: Young professionals, birthday bash, co-located events

Attendees at IWCE 2017 will get to experience several features, including a young-professionals contest, a birthday bash commemorating the show's 40th year, and a host of educational opportunities that can be access via myriad registration options....More
Jan 12, 2017
News

Newscan: AG nominee Sessions: U.S. needs cyber rules, so ‘price is paid’ if breached

Web Roundup Items from other news organizations AG nominee Sessions: U.S. needs cyber rules, so ‘price is paid’ if breached Trump acknowledges Russian hacking, points to poor defenses...More
Jan 10, 2017
Commentary

Uncertain delays create timing issues for states, public safety in preparation for FirstNet 2

FirstNet officials say they are ready to proceed, but states and first-responder agencies are awaiting the outcome of a legal proceeding to get a better understanding of the timing issues they may need to address related to the much-anticipated nationwide public-safety broadband network....More
Jan 10, 2017
News

Newscan: How hackers could jam 911 emergency calls

Web Roundup Items from other news organizations How hackers could jam 911 emergency calls DHS designates election systems as ‘critical infrastructure’...More
Jan 5, 2017
News
Urgent Communications

Intelligence leaders outline challenges associated with responding to foreign cyberthreats during Senate hearing

Addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities should be a priority for the new administration, but the rapidly-changing cyber environment makes it difficult to assess blame for foreign-led cyberthreats and take actions that will deter future attacks, intelligence leaders and senators said today during a committee hearing on the subject....More
Jan 3, 2017
News
Urgent Communications

Alabama changes RFP deadline for public-safety LTE network to Jan. 31

​Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) officials decide that vendors wanting to build a statewide public-safety LTE radio access network (RAN) must submit proposals by Jan. 31, as opposed to the previous plan of waiting until after FirstNet announces the contractor for its nationwide public-safety broadband network....More
Jan 3, 2017
News

Newscan: Vermont utility finds alleged Russian malware on computer

Web Roundup Items from other news organizations Vermont utility finds alleged Russian malware on computer Can Alexa help solve a murder case? Police think so, but Amazon won’t give up the data...More
Dec 22, 2016
News
Urgent Communications

Mexico threatens suit against Rivada Networks, which cites deposition in alleging Red Compartida improprieties

Mexican government officials threaten to sue Rivada Networks for allegations made after the company secured a consultant’s deposition that outlined several questionable actions in the development of the Red Compartida procurement, as well as a statement that the winning Altan consortium bid is “essentially a photocopy” of a supposedly confidential business plan created for the Mexican government....More
Dec 22, 2016
News
Urgent Communications

Airbus DS Communications remains for sale after more than two years

LMR and 911 solutions provider Airbus DS Communications remains on the selling block more than two years after its international parent firm—Airbus Group—announced plans to divest itself of Airbus DS Communications and other global public-safety-communications assets in the fall of 2014, according to a company official. “I have no update on the sale of the company,” Airbus DS Communications CEO Bob Freinberg said during an interview with IWCE’s Urgent Communications....More
Dec 20, 2016
Commentary

FirstNet cybersecurity demands just one area that potential opt-out states should weigh carefully

Many advocates of the opt-out alternative to FirstNet cite the option as a way for a state to exert greater control over the public-safety broadband network within its borders. There is no doubt that an opt-out decision would create much more work for a state, but the level of operational control may not be the kind that proponents envisioned....More
Dec 16, 2016
News
Urgent Communications

Hytera Communications offers $92 million cash to buy Sepura 2

UPDATED WITH CORRECT OFFER VALUE: China-based Hytera Communications announces that it has offered $92 million to buy Sepura, a TETRA manufacturer based in the United Kingdom (UK), in an all-cash transaction that is expected to close during the first quarter of 2017, according to the companies....More
Dec 17, 2016
News
Urgent Communications

Arizona delays RFP submission deadline to March 30

Arizona changes to March 30 the deadline for vendors to submit bids to its request for proposals to build and operate a public-safety LTE radio access network (RAN) that would exist only if Arizona’s governor decides to opt out of the nationwide FirstNet buildout next year....More
Dec 15, 2016
News
Urgent Communications

Rivada claims Altan won Mexico's Red Compartida award ‘through improper and perhaps criminal means’ 2

A South Carolina federal court this week cleared the path for Rivada Networks to depose Richard Keith, a South Carolina consultant whose testimony is expected to support Rivada’s allegations that the winning Altan consortium bid for the Mexico government’s Red Compartida network was prepared in violation of Mexican law....More
Dec 15, 2016
Commentary

IWCE turns 40 in 2017; Will you be there to help celebrate?

Yes, folks, that is correct: IWCE has been around for 40 years. Boy, has it changed since the beginning of time, when it started in 1977 as the National Business Radio Conference in Denver, Colo....More
Dec 15, 2016
News

Newscan: Arkansas sheriff’s office hit by ransomware pays hackers

Web Roundup Items from other news organizations Arkansas sheriff’s office hit by ransomware pays hackers The perfect weapon: How Russian cyberpower invaded the U.S....More
Dec 13, 2016
News
Urgent Communications

FirstNet preparing network policies for nationwide contractor, opt-out states

FirstNet’s technical staff has established a draft set of network policies that will be followed throughout the United States, whether the radio access network (RAN) is deployed by FirstNet’s nationwide contractor or by opt-out states, FirstNet officials said today....More
Dec 13, 2016
News
Urgent Communications

Potomac Spectrum Partners places TETRA order with PowerTrunk amid Hytera-Sepura uncertainty

Potomac Spectrum Partners (PSP) orders TETRA equipment and engineering expertise for U.S. network deployments from PowerTrunk, which is awaiting word whether its parent company Sepura will be bought by fellow LMR manufacturer Hytera Communications....More

