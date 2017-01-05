Urgent Communications

Must Reads
- Harris, Tait combine dealer channels in U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico
- APCO says what many in public safety believe, calling story about FirstNet ‘inaccurate’ and ‘inflammatory’ 7
- Don’t be too quick to judge New Hampshire harshly for signing deal with Rivada 4
- Ohio officials applaud data experiences during LTE exercise, say voice comms need work
Latest Multimedia
Potomac Spectrum Partners: Bruce Scapier outlines how TASSTA enables interoperable LMR, smartphone nets
Harris: Michelle Johnson describes work being done at company's LTE Center of Excellence
Hytera: Andy Zhao outlines company's technology roadmap for LTE, other next-generation products
DHS: Milt Nenneman highlights features of new EDGE virtual training platform
IWCE: Tim Downs highlights key features of Critical LTE Communications Forum on Nov. 2-3 in Chicago
EWA: Sarah Beerbower outlines highlights of Wireless Leadership Summit on Oct. 5-7
Motorola Solutions: Diane Tonielli demonstrates portal features that display health of comm networks
Motorola Solutions: Randy Long describes benefits of SchoolSAFE solution
Harris/Rivada: Umesh Bhavsar explains how quality-of-service capabilities could work on FirstNet
Motorola Solutions: Dean Picha demonstrates how enhanced-geofencing capability can aid response effort
Sonim: CEO Bob Plaschke highlights features of company's new rugged car kits for LTE handsets
Comtech: Kent Hellebust describes transition, new opportunities since TCS merger early this year
Tait and Harris: Garry Diack, Chris Young outline expected benefits of companies' new relationship
Cradlepoint: Mike Browne highlights company's hardware, software solutions
Locution Systems: Glenn Neal highlights mobile-app capabilities associated with fire-station alerting system
PSAC: Harlin McEwen discusses Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) report for FirstNet
City of Richardson (Texas): Steve Graves describes transition from LMR to enhanced PTT offering
PSAC: Chairman Harlin McEwen highlights key points of local-control report to FirstNet
Fairfax County: Michael Newburn explains replacement of general-government LMR system with carrier enhanced PTT service
Motorola Solutions: Craig Siddoway highlights efforts to make virtual-reality technology beneficial to public safety
Airbus DS Communications: CEO Bob Freinberg explains how VESTA NEXT addresses gap between carriers and PSAPs
JVCKENWOOD: Mark Jasin, John Suzuki showcase P25 portable radio developed jointly by JVCKENWOOD USA, EF Johnson
Icom America: Mobile communications van features company's interoperability gear
APCO: Jeff Cohen makes case for public-safety telecommunicators' job to be classified in protective services category