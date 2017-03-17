A federal judge today ruled against Rivada Mercury’s protest against the FirstNet procurement protest, a move that is expected to set the stage for AT&T to be awarded the 25-year contract to build and maintain the much-anticipated nationwide public-safety broadband network (NPSBN).

U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Elaine Kaplan issued rulings denying Rivada Mercury’s motion to have the proposal from its bidding consortium considered in the “competitive range” stage of the procurement process for the FirstNet contract. AT&T’s bidding team is the lone entity left in the “competitive range” stage of the procurement, according to documents filed by Rivada Mercury and AT&T. Given this, industry and procurement sources believe AT&T will be awarded the nationwide FirstNet contract, unless subsequent legal action prevents it from happening.

Kaplan also granted motions from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)—representing FirstNet—and AT&T, which intervened in the case on behalf of FirstNet. Details of the decisions were not made public, as the court has sealed most substantive documents filed in the litigation to protect proprietary and sensitive information.

“We are pleased with the Court’s decision,” FirstNet CEO Mike Poth said in a prepared statement. “This is a positive development for FirstNet and the public safety community. FirstNet intends to move expeditiously to finalize the contract for the nationwide public-safety broadband network.”

In an e-mail shared with the single points of contact (SPOCs), Poth said that one of the next steps for FirstNet will be to conduct a special board meeting, the details of which will be shared “as they become available.”

AT&T also applauded the Kaplan’s decisions.

“We are pleased by the court’s ruling, as it allows FirstNet to select its partner and jump-start the process of delivering America’s first nationwide broadband network dedicated to public-safety,” according to the AT&T statement. “We would be honored to be selected and help fulfill FirstNet’s important public-safety mission.”

This sentiment was in stark contrast to the reaction of the Rivada Mercury bidding team, which is led by Rivada Networks. Rivada Networks co-CEO Declan Ganley said his company plans to compete for contracts to build and maintain the radio access network (RAN) within states that pursue the “opt-out” alternative.

“We regret the decision, but it won't stop us from offering our superior solution to the states,” Ganley said in a statement provided to IWCE’s Urgent Communications.

Last year, Rivada Networks won the procurement to build the RAN in New Hampshire, if that state’s governor chooses to pursue the “opt-out” alternative. Under the “opt-out” provision, a state can assume responsibility for building and maintaining the radio access network (RAN) within its boundaries, but this RAN must interoperate with the nationwide FirstNet system.