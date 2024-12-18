Verizon, Nvidia team to power AI workloads on 5G private networks

Verizon and Nvidia announced they have developed a new platform the companies said represent the next phase in accelerating AI for enterprise customers.

Liz Hughes, IoT World Today

December 18, 2024

The new 5G Private Network with Enterprise AI allows a large range of AI applications to run over Verizon’s 5G private network with private Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) and combines it with Nvidia’s AI enterprise software platform and Nvidia’s NIM microservices to “deliver powerful, real-time AI services on premises for enterprise customers.” 

The AI-powered private 5G platform stack was designed to be plug-and-play and let businesses run large AI tasks on a secure, reliable private network right at their location. It offers fast speeds, high capacity and powerful computing, helping companies of all sizes achieve their goals more quickly with AI.

It can handle compute intensive apps including generative AI large language models and vision language models, computer vision, augmented, virtual and extended reality, autonomous mobile robot/automated guided vehicle and IoT, as well as video streaming and broadcast management.

About the Author

Liz Hughes

Liz Hughes

IoT World Today

